The Industry Summit 2021 Partners In Progress Honorees Revealed

Barbara Kittridge joins Crews Control as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships. Andrea Keating, Founder and President of Crews Control Inc. is pleased to announce that former Havas Media Group Executive, Barbara Kittridge has joined Crews Control, Inc as their Senior Vice President, Strategy and Partnerships. “Barbara brings extensive experience in leadership and innovation to our team,” said Andrea Keating, President of Crews Control. “Her proven track record in the media agency, corporate and digital industries bring a full circle perspective to our clients and company. Barbara’s expertise in scaling growth, as well as developing additional services and solutions will position Crews Control to transition to the next level as a creative services agency.”