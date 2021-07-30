Cancel
Port Austin, MI

Osantoskis celebrate birth of son

By Submitted to the Tribune
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph and Amelia Osantoski of Port Austin are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Henry Joseph Osantoski. Henry was born on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at McLaren Thumb Region in Bad Axe at 1:54 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds and 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. Henry was welcomed home by his big sisters, Lucy and Eleanor. Henry's paternal grandparents are Joseph and Susan Osantoski, of Port Austin. His maternal grandparents are Daniel and Vivian Thuemmel of Port Austin. Henry's great-grandmother is Patricia Essenmacher of Port Austin.

