Caixabank reports 605 mln euro net loss in Q2 on restructuring costs

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank said on Friday it booked a net loss of 605 million euros ($718.6 million) in the second quarter due to restructuring charges to lay off 6,450 employees in Spain following the acquisition of Bankia.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net loss of 878 million euros. In the second quarter of 2020, Caixabank reported a net profit of 115 million euros on a standalone basis.

