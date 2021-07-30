Cancel
Belpre, OH

David Jay Baker

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Jay Baker, age 63, of Belpre, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 20, 1957, at Camden Clark Hospital to Floyd W. and Freda (Stewart) Baker. In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers; Don (Ronna) Baker, Belpre and Daron Baker, Columbus and sister Connie (Sam) Hayton of Belpre. Other survivors are nephews Eric and Travis Hayton and nieces Jamie (Phillip) Lallathin and Emily (Damien) Chafin and two great nephews; Reed and Carter Lallathin.

