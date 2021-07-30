Cancel
NBA

Hawks bolster forward spot by drafting Duke’s Jalen Johnson

By CHARLES ODUM
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Johnson was entertained by Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs. Now Johnson says he wants to help Young and the Hawks take the next step to the NBA finals. The Hawks bolstered their depth by selecting Johnson, a forward from Duke, with the 20th pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

