Parkersburg, WV

Lilly convicted on first-degree murder charge

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Chester Lilly III was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder without mercy in the June 2019 death of Travis Peters. The jury of eight men and four women delivered their verdict around 3 p.m. and then heard arguments for and against mercy and deliberated more before delivering a verdict of not recommending mercy at sentencing, meaning Lilly can be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
#Murder#Traumatic Brain Injury#Depression#Seizure#Atv#Wood County
