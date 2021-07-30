Lilly convicted on first-degree murder charge
PARKERSBURG — Chester Lilly III was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder without mercy in the June 2019 death of Travis Peters. The jury of eight men and four women delivered their verdict around 3 p.m. and then heard arguments for and against mercy and deliberated more before delivering a verdict of not recommending mercy at sentencing, meaning Lilly can be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.www.newsandsentinel.com
Comments / 0