After losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals this past season, the Philadelphia 76ers will obviously be looking to improve over the offseason. However, such improvement might not come through the NBA Draft, as the Sixers are open to the idea of trading their first-round pick, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Sixers possess the No. 28 overall pick in the draft, as well as the No. 50 overall pick.