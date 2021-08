For those looking to stock up on supplies before the first day of school, the perfect opportunity is just around the corner. Tennessee’s tax-free holidays begin July 30. School supplies, clothing items less than $100 and computers less than $1,500 will be exempt from sales tax from July 30 until August 1. To take full advantage of the weekend, take a look at the Traditional Sales Tax Holiday page on the Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR) website.