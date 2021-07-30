Local gymnasts inspired by Team USA

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -When the summer Olympics roll around, the sport of gymnastics is put on center stage. “It’s so exciting because outside of the Olympics, gymnastics doesn’t really get much credit for how hard and crazy it is,” said upcoming sophomore gymnast at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Mackenzy Walvatne, who is spending her summer training at Emerald Coast Gymnastics. “Every time the Olympics rolls around, it’s one of the most watched sports, so that’s one of the most fun parts of the Olympics coming around, when it gets the recognition it deserves.”