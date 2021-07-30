Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza both selected in second round of NBA Draft
Former Iowa men’s basketball players Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza were both selected in the second round of Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft. Wieskamp, a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, was selected in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 41 overall. Garza, the program’s all-time leading scorer and the consensus national player of the year, went 11 picks later to the Detroit Pistons at No. 52 overall.dailyiowan.com
