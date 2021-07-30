Cancel
Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza both selected in second round of NBA Draft

By Robert Read
Daily Iowan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Iowa men’s basketball players Joe Wieskamp and Luka Garza were both selected in the second round of Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft. Wieskamp, a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, was selected in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs at No. 41 overall. Garza, the program’s all-time leading scorer and the consensus national player of the year, went 11 picks later to the Detroit Pistons at No. 52 overall.

