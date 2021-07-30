Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for the Mettawee River At Granville. * From early this morning to this evening. * At 12:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.5 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 7.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Widespread flooding of fields along the river. Water on Upper Turnpike Road and Gray Lane. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 10/24/1990. Mettawee River Granville Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Fri 12 am: 6.5 Forecast: Fri 2 am 6.8 Fri 8 am 7.2 Fri 2 pm 6.9 Fri 8 pm 6.2 Sat 2 am 6.0 Sat 8 am 5.6 Sat 2 pm 5.4 Sat 8 pm 5.2 Sun 2 am 5.1 Sun 8 am 5.0 Sun 2 pm 4.9 Sun 8 pm 4.8

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granville, NY
City
Albany, NY
County
Washington County, NY
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Sun 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy