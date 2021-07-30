Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 18:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for the Mettawee River At Granville. * From early this morning to this evening. * At 12:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.5 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 7.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Widespread flooding of fields along the river. Water on Upper Turnpike Road and Gray Lane. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 10/24/1990. Mettawee River Granville Flood Stage: 7.0 Observed Stage at Fri 12 am: 6.5 Forecast: Fri 2 am 6.8 Fri 8 am 7.2 Fri 2 pm 6.9 Fri 8 pm 6.2 Sat 2 am 6.0 Sat 8 am 5.6 Sat 2 pm 5.4 Sat 8 pm 5.2 Sun 2 am 5.1 Sun 8 am 5.0 Sun 2 pm 4.9 Sun 8 pm 4.8