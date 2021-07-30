Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers select 2 big men prospects in 2nd round of draft

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers took two big men late in the second round of Thursday night’s NBA draft. The team selected Filip Petrušev with the 50th pick and Charles Bassey with the 53rd pick. Petrušev played two seasons at Gonzaga, then headed to his home country of Serbia to play the 2020-21...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Bassey
Person
Filip Petrušev
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Dwight Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Gonzaga#Adriatic League Mvp#Zoom#Conference Usa#G League Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
Soccer
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers draft another first-round steal in Jaden Springer

The Sixers have done it again. In Thursday night’s NBA Draft, Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office delivered another promising young player to the franchise in 18-year-old Jaden Springer, a freshman guard out of Tennessee. He was the No. 15 prospect on our big board, and had no business falling as far as he did.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Select Charles Bassey With 53rd Overall Pick of 2021 NBA Draft

The Sixers have made their third and final selection of the 2021 NBA draft. With the 53rd overall pick, the team has taken Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey. Bassey is a six-foot-eleven, 235-pound center coming out after three years in college. This past season he averaged 17.6 PPG, 11.6 RPG, and 3.1 BPG.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz’s new deal is an absolute steal

Three years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers weren’t particularly high on Furkan Korkmaz. The 26th overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, selected between NBA non-factor Brice Johnson and future All-Star Pascal Siakam, Korkmaz was a seldom-utilized, deep-bench reserve during his first two seasons with the team, averaging just under five points in 12.2 minutes of action a night.
NBADaily News

Sixers more actively looking to trade the No. 28 pick in NBA Draft for immediate help

There was already a good chance Daryl Morey and the 76ers would trade the No. 28 pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft to acquire a player capable of contributing right away. According to an NBA source, Morey and the Sixers are more likely to move the pick than they were a few weeks ago because they’ve been encouraged by the solid offers they’ve been getting for the late first-round selection.
NBAPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Sixers Acquire Additional Second Round Pick Ahead of Draft

Draft day last year was when Daryl Morey made his mark in Philadelphia. With an array of moves that included trading Al Horford and drafting Tyrese Maxey, Morey completely revamped the roster overnight. We are still hours away from this year's draft kicking off, and Morey is already at work....
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Is Malik Monk Daryl Morey’s kind of player?

Malik Monk isn’t for everyone. He’s a streaky shooter, a bad defender, and a late bloomer who didn’t really make good on his University of Kentucky potential until his fourth professional season; a season where he was limited to 42 games without a start. If you’re a GM looking to...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Superteam vs. LeBron James Superteam: The Clash Of GOATs

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are considered the two greatest players of their generation. While each player plays the game differently, their dominance in the NBA is a reason why they're often compared to one another. Many claims that Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer and killer of all time, while LeBron James might be the greatest team player and all-around superstar ever.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons And All The Girls He's Had A Relationship With

Ben Simmons has dated gorgeous women during his NBA career. The player has very good taste, and nobody can deny that. Criticized as he is for his shooting struggles, Ben doesn't miss off the court. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been spotted with beautiful women since he entered the league, and that hasn't stopped.

Comments / 1

Community Policy