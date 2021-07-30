Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenton County, KY

Kenton County Fiscal Court to make high-speed internet available to all residents

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 5 days ago

Kenton County plans to make high-speed internet available to all residents. “One of Kenton County’s top priorities is to deliver access to high-speed broadband internet to all of our families. That goal is now becoming a reality with the approval of our contract with Cincinnati Bell to make their high speed internet fiber-to-the-premise network available to all residents in the next 24 to 36 months, offering one gigabit speeds to an additional 37,000 addresses,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said.

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kenton County, KY
City
River, KY
Kenton County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Speed Internet#Cincinnati Bell#Internet Services#Internet Speed#Broadband Internet#Commonwealth#Campbell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
Clark County, KYWTVQ

UPDATE: Solar farm expansion up to Clark County Fiscal Court

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Winchester-Clark County Planning Commission at its meeting Tuesday recommended to deny two proposed ordinances that would allow for the expansion of solar farms in Clark County, according to Robert Jeffries, Winchester Planning and Community Development Director. The planning commission forwarded the issue to the Clark...
Knox County, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Knox County Fiscal Court hears update of road improvement projects

KNOX COUNTY - Knox County will receive $1.9 million from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to assist with road paving projects in 2021. This comes after a year in which Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said his county received no money for road paving projects last year. During the court’s monthly meeting Wednesday,...
Frederick County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Surveying Residents About Internet Access To Identify Underserved Areas

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) – The Frederick County Division of Interagency Information Technologies is asking residents to participate in a survey to identify who does not have access to reliable broadband internet access. The survey is part of the county’s efforts to identify dead zones. Residents are asked to complete it before Sept. 30. The survey is available at FrederickCountyMD.speedsurvey.org. For more information, contact Joseph French at JFrench@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1699.
stilwelldemocrat.com

Emergency program offers local high-speed internet

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, created by Congress as a part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, is helping area residents with low incomes access subsidized high-speed internet. Through the program, eligible households can receive a discount of up to $50 per month, with up to $75 per month...
New York City, NYBronx Times

City delivers high-speed internet access to 5 NYCHA developments

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. Mayor Bill de Blasio and city officials announced today they are offering high-speed internet access for up to 10,000 residents in five New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) developments in the Bronx.
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

High speed Internet coming to Deford

Two small Tuscola County communities will soon get upgraded internet service. Frankenmuth-based company Air Advantage secured two of 20 grant awards from the state of Michigan. The grants, which totaled more than $15 million, are to build better broadband in unserved and underserved areas throughout the state. Air Advantage will...
Henry County, INCourier-Times

Test Your Speed: Henry County residents encouraged to take broadband speed test

Rural communities often lack the reliable broadband service needed to thrive in today’s connected world. Organizations and businesses throughout the state and working together to identify this need and seek funding for broadband improvements. According to Inside Indiana Business, a primary element of the Indiana Broadband Strategic Partnership is to encourage people to participate in the Indiana Speed Test, a measuring tool designed to test internet speeds.
Mercer County, KYharrodsburgherald.com

After Derailment, Mercer County Fiscal Court Discusses Railroad Complaints

Last week’s derailment may not have caused a lot of damage, but it’s got local officials singing the railroad blues. Seven cars on a Norfolk Southern train flipped over on Thursday, July 22. For the next seven hours—how long it took railroad crews to clear the tracks—the West Lane crossing was the only one open in Harrodsburg.
Branch County, MIthedailyreporter.com

Auditor to help decide if ARP funds should go for high-speed internet

Branch County Commissioners will have its auditors review the figures on a study by Aspen Wireless that gave them a detailed proposal for providing countywide internet service. Branch County Administrator Bud Norman said the review, “is important to us when we move into this year with American Rescue Plan funding.”
Oswego County, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

High-speed internet a requirement for success in modern economy

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the internet was woven into the fabric of our everyday life. Since the outbreak, it has become even more vital. Over the coming months, while Oswego County makes key decisions on how to recover economically from the pandemic and grow our community, we’ll be faced with many big decisions, including how to improve broadband service and access.
Internetheraldstandard.com

Snyder proposes legislation to fund high-speed internet

A local legislator will introduce a measure to provide broadband access to all residents with funding from the American Rescue Plan. On July 19, Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, wrote in a memorandum in the state House of Representatives that reliable, high-speed internet has become more of a necessity that not all Pennsylvanians have.
Shelby County, KYShelbyville Sentinel-News

Shelby County Fiscal Court: Charter presents rural broadband plan

The Shelby County Fiscal Court heard updates on rural broadband service from Charter Communications at Tuesday’s regular meeting. According to Charter research, there are 4,951 homes without broadband in the Shelby County area. Their introduction of a basic broadband package to each home would cost an estimated $28 million for materials, labor and equipment. Charter representative Ben U’sellis stated that if Charter believes it could turn a profit within six years, the company would bear the brunt of funding and consider it an investment.
Sandwich, NHlaconiadailysun.com

NHEC to expand high-speed internet to Acworth and Sandwich

PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is moving forward with plans to make high-speed internet service available to more than 1,500 homes and businesses in the towns of Sandwich and Acworth. NHEC, through its subsidiary NH Broadband, will construct fiber optic networks to provide high-speed internet service throughout both communities....

Comments / 0

Community Policy