Kenton County Fiscal Court to make high-speed internet available to all residents

Kenton County plans to make high-speed internet available to all residents. “One of Kenton County’s top priorities is to deliver access to high-speed broadband internet to all of our families. That goal is now becoming a reality with the approval of our contract with Cincinnati Bell to make their high speed internet fiber-to-the-premise network available to all residents in the next 24 to 36 months, offering one gigabit speeds to an additional 37,000 addresses,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said.