Art Lander’s Outdoors: Ground blinds can offer advantages when hunting deer and turkey

Northern Kentucky Tribune
 5 days ago
Portable, pop-up camouflage ground blinds offer several advantages when bowhunting deer and wild turkeys. Portable ground blinds are light, set up and takedown in minutes and come with a cloth bag with shoulder straps so they can be carried into the field. They can be made to blend into any terrain, such as brushy fencerow, woods or overgrown fields, Just add leafy hardwood branches, cedar boughs or grass to “brush in” and break the blind’s outline.

