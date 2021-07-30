Letter: River Dave wasn't burden until made one

To the Editor: So sorry to read that the Town of Canterbury, one of state’s best places to live with an A+ grade for safety and A-rated schools, is having difficulty in funding, according to town officials. So now it is time to tax an 85-year-old non-resident for a shed he didn’t even know was on his 73-acre woodlot that’s been occupied by an 81-year-old squatter for 27 years, a mile into the woods, after he received permission from a previous owner to live there until he dies.