Students in the Northern Kentucky area granted over $13,000 to local nonprofits through the Magnified Giving program this past school year. Students in the area joined roughly 2,600 students in the tri-state area who learned about the importance of philanthropy and giving, visited and volunteered at local nonprofits, and ultimately awarded $1,000 or more to the nonprofit of their choice through the Magnified Giving program. Throughout April and May, Magnified Giving held award ceremonies, or “Giving Ceremonies,” via Zoom to celebrate students and schools as they presented checks to their selected charities in front of friends, family, and the community.