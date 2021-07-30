Taken for a ride

Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate has increased significantly beyond what is considered "too high." According to the most recent statewide COVID-19 report released by Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday, November 14, 2021, our numbers have increased significantly. We have the second-highest 7-day average positivity rate in the state, second only to the Finger Lakes region. As of Saturday, November 13, the WNY region positivity rate is 8.04%. To put it in perspective, our positivity rate is more than six times higher than New York City, which is 1.33 percent. The statewide average is 3.21%.
