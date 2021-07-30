ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taken for a ride

roblawnews.com
 2021-07-30

Cover picture for the articleThere wasn't much the occupants of the lead car could do...

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Scam Suspect Enjoys the Finer Things in Life, But Lawyer Says He’s Dead

It's the first thing we all do when we hear of something scandalous in our backyard -- check Facebook. It may not be a great sign for our society but it's true, and it's exactly what I did when I heard a CT woman had been swindled by a man whose attorney claims he's dead. When I searched "Johnny Masesa Facebook," the first result for Masesa was a memorial Facebook or "Legacy" page.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newschain

Residents report shaking homes following suspected ‘sonic event’

Residents in North Yorkshire have reported shaking homes, rattling windows, and feeling the ground tremble following a “sonic event”, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said. BGS initially received reports of a suspected earthquake at around 3:50pm on Tuesday. But, following analysis, seismologists determined it to have been the result of...
ENVIRONMENT
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is a Shutdown Looming in WNY? COVID-19 Positivity Rate Nearly 10 Percent

Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate has increased significantly beyond what is considered "too high." According to the most recent statewide COVID-19 report released by Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday, November 14, 2021, our numbers have increased significantly. We have the second-highest 7-day average positivity rate in the state, second only to the Finger Lakes region. As of Saturday, November 13, the WNY region positivity rate is 8.04%. To put it in perspective, our positivity rate is more than six times higher than New York City, which is 1.33 percent. The statewide average is 3.21%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roblawnews.com

Local classroom shut down by COVID exposure

One local class of pre-kindergarten students have been sent home to remote learn for two weeks due t... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROBINSON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#Taken For A Ride#Robinson Daily News
roblawnews.com

Elks offer free children's clinic

Robinson Elks Lodge 1188, in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation, will sp... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROBINSON, IL
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

The Witches of West Island RIDE!

The Witches of West Island held their second annual Witches Ride on Halloween Day, 10/31/21. They rode around the island cackling, throwing candy, and otherwise engaging with the residents who dared to come out and watch. •••. Support local journalism, donate to the Neighb News with PayPal.
CELEBRATIONS
roblawnews.com

The price we pay for free advice

It started out agreeably enough, you needed someplace to live and the landlord had an opening. You signed a lease, paid your deposit, and got a key. Then the trouble began. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to...
ROBINSON, IL
lvppa.com

It’s Been a Great Ride

“I would like to introduce myself to the members of the LVPPA. My name is Brian Grammas and I am the newest member of the Executive Board for the LVPPA. I started the Police Academy in August 1996. After finishing field training, I worked two years on Graveyard in William Area, then moved to Swing shift and became an FTO working Victor/Xray for one year. I transferred to the Police Academy and worked as a TAC officer for two years. In January 2003, I transferred to the Narcotics Bureau. After 15 years in Narcotics, I was appointed to the LVPPA Executive Board in December 2017 as secretary.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
roblawnews.com

Sleepwalking through our own decline

Readers will be pleased to know that I have brought on a part-time research assistant. So, I will no longer have to make things up for my writings, and can use real facts based on research, if I choose to. What an improvement!. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to...
roblawnews.com

County once home to tobacco farming

In early 1969, Dick Heath of L.S. Heath & Sons encouraged his family to sell the company to Liggett ... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROBINSON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy