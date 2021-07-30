Taken for a ride

“I would like to introduce myself to the members of the LVPPA. My name is Brian Grammas and I am the newest member of the Executive Board for the LVPPA. I started the Police Academy in August 1996. After finishing field training, I worked two years on Graveyard in William Area, then moved to Swing shift and became an FTO working Victor/Xray for one year. I transferred to the Police Academy and worked as a TAC officer for two years. In January 2003, I transferred to the Narcotics Bureau. After 15 years in Narcotics, I was appointed to the LVPPA Executive Board in December 2017 as secretary.”

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO