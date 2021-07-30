Letter: Legislation did nothing to impede free speach

I just heard it and watched a replay on the news that our government is monitoring with Facebook our private opinions which are free speech. This is illegal according to our Constitution. Without free speech we no longer have a constitutional republic; we will be no different than any of the countries under communistic control like Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Russia and China. This is big government trying to suppress free speech by using the pandemic as an excuse to ban free speech by calling it misinformation. Regardless, it is still illegal and should not be acceptable to anyone of any political persuasion except communist. Please stand up and let your elected officials know this cannot be tolerated, period!