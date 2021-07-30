Cancel
Letter: Legislation did nothing to impede free speach

By Editorials
Union Leader
 5 days ago

To the Editor: HR Bill 544 — the so-called “divisive concepts legislation” — absolutely does not stifle free speech or prohibit teaching actual facts. This short, easy to read and understand document simply prohibits discrimination based on sex and or race. The following is quoted, verbatim from the bill itself: “Nothing in this chapter shall be construed to prohibit discussing, as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the divisive concepts listed in RSA 10-C:1, 11 in an objective manner and without endorsement.”

