Sunisa Lee wins gymnastics all-around gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

By Coyote
Daily Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — A star was born at the women’s Olympic all-around gymnastics final on Thursday. Sunisa Lee, an 18-year-old from St. Paul, Minn., won the all-around gold medal, taking the lead after the third of four rotations and cementing her hold with a strong performance in the floor exercise routine in her finale. A standout on the uneven bars but versatile and compelling in every facet, Lee finished with 57.433 points. She was the first American of Hmong heritage to make the U.S. Olympic team.

www.dailyrepublic.com

