Gemma’s Gem of the Week: 5-Step Plan for Managing Anxiety

By Gemma Farquhar
t2conline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnxiety can make it easy to feel like life is spinning out of our control, convincing us that we no longer have a hold on the reigns. Today we’re going to create a plan of action in 5 steps that that will help us manage anxiety a little easier. Step...

t2conline.com

Mental Healthx1071.com

Managing work anxiety after COVID-19 lockdown

After more than a year of working remotely, some employees have concerns about returning to work. Returning to office life has its perks and challenges, but for many it means leaving the one place we feel safe — our homes. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Remote Workers Plan Return To Office Amid Anxiety

DENVER (CBS4)– If you’re someone with a return-to-work date looming over your head, you might be a little anxious about leaving the comfort of your home and heading back to a work environment that has a lot of uncertainties. Re-establishing the routine may take some time, from having to wake up a little earlier, dealing with more traffic on your morning commute or even figuring out how to leave your pet at home during work hours. (credit: Getty Images) Jen Jackson, assistant program manager, licensed clinical social worker and licensed addiction at the Mental Health Center of Denver, says people are putting...
Mental HealthMedscape News

Exploring Your Fishpond: Steps Toward Managing Anxiety in the Age of COVID

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. COVID-19's ever-changing trajectory has led to a notable rise in anxiety-related disorders in the United States. The average share of U.S. adults reporting symptoms of anxiety and or depressive disorder rose from 11% in 2019 to more than 41% in January 2021, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

A 5-Step Approach to Managing Imposter Syndrome

Imposter syndrome is a debilitating pattern of thinking that inhibits optimal functioning. Not only does it undermine confidence, but it also produces a need to prove yourself by achieving unrealistic standards —standards that you, the person with imposter syndrome, create for yourself. In the process, imposter syndrome reduces creativity because the person sees taking risks or trying new approaches as threats to his or her image of being the best. At best, imposter syndrome creates stress and pressure. At worst, it builds to a level of dysfunctional anxiety.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How to Manage Anxiety About Going Back to the Office

A recent global study found that 100 percent of the 4,553 workers surveyed were anxious about returning to their offices. Stressors include health anxiety, social anxiety, financial anxiety, difficulty managing uncertainty, change, and creating a work-life balance. Practicing self-compassion and assertive communication, planning ahead, and accessing support can help foster...
Glenview, ILnachicago.com

Managing School Anxiety Starts with a Healthy Gut

Going back to school can be anxiety-provoking under normal circumstances, and the challenges of the past year may bring additional stress. Students are adapting a new routine, learning in different formats and perhaps meeting teachers and peers in person for the first time. Dr. Meena Malhotra, MD is the medical director at Heal n Cure, an integrative facility in Glenview that specializes in functional medicine. She says that holistically reducing anxiety and promoting happiness starts with a healthy gut, and people of all ages can benefit from proactively optimizing their gut function to manage stress.
Mental HealthCitizen Tribune

5 Ways to Cope With Pandemic Re-entry Anxiety

With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming much more widely available across the country, the topic of returning to in-person work, school and other activities is being discussed constantly by employers. The reopening of the country, though, comes with some uncertainties and may lead to feelings of re-entry anxiety. Re-entry anxiety is...
Mental HealthTODAY.com

Anxiety is...

Anxiety is setting multiple alarms every day so that you are never late for anything but then being uncomfortable if you arrive too early. Anxiety is working efficiently and being over productive but then crying in the shower because it’s all just too much. Anxiety is leaving text messages from...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

When It’s Time to Treat Your Anxiety

If you’re supposed to feel anxiety during dangerous or stressful moments, how do you know if you need anxiety medication?. Almost everyone experiences anxiety at some point in their life. It’s one way your body lets you know you’re in a challenging situation. Brief feelings of uncertainty and anxiety can...
Mental Healthparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Anxiety: A Silent Symptom of Parkinson’s Disease

Anxiety is the secret poison of Parkinson’s disease. While it is not a symptom many people associate with the condition, many of us still suffer from it. Anxiety involves feelings of worry, nervousness, and unease, typically when the outcome of an event is uncertain. We all feel anxious from time to time, but it generally goes away once the situation has passed. But for those of us who suffer from anxiety disorders related to Parkinson’s, those feelings don’t go away.
Mental Healthbloodandmilk.com

Anxiety In Women: How to Identify and Manage It

The first time I noticed my anxiety, I wasn’t sure what it was or what to do about it. I had started feeling increasingly anxious for a while but tried to ignore or explain it away. As an adult woman in the workforce, I noticed that certain stressors triggered my anxious feeling. Sending an important email left me to overcome anxieties of, what if I say something unprofessional and mess it up? Giving an important presentation at work kept the worry mill turning for weeks. The thought of negotiating my salary turned me into an anxious ball overcome with fear of losing the opportunity altogether. And in my social life, I constantly worried about making the wrong choices, saying the wrong thing, etc. Imagining improbable scenarios started happening more frequently.
Mental Healththejointblog.com

5 reasons why CBD oils can help you deal with anxiety

5 reasons why CBD oils can help you deal with anxiety. Cannabidiol, s popularly known as CBD, is a naturally occurring compound accredited to heal pain and several other ailments, including anxiety and depression. Unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is not psychoactive. It means CBD does not cause any intoxication, which...
KidsWNEM

How to relieve your child's bathroom anxiety

(Meredith) -- For many students who will be heading back to school this August, their anxiety might be heightened. And in some cases, it's not just the classroom that's causing this anxiety, but the restroom as well. Julia Edelstein, the editor-in-chief of Parents Magazine, has some tips for dealing with...
