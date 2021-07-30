Gemma’s Gem of the Week: 5-Step Plan for Managing Anxiety

The first time I noticed my anxiety, I wasn’t sure what it was or what to do about it. I had started feeling increasingly anxious for a while but tried to ignore or explain it away. As an adult woman in the workforce, I noticed that certain stressors triggered my anxious feeling. Sending an important email left me to overcome anxieties of, what if I say something unprofessional and mess it up? Giving an important presentation at work kept the worry mill turning for weeks. The thought of negotiating my salary turned me into an anxious ball overcome with fear of losing the opportunity altogether. And in my social life, I constantly worried about making the wrong choices, saying the wrong thing, etc. Imagining improbable scenarios started happening more frequently.