Needham, MA

Cannabis Control Commission weighs in on industry 5 years after legalization

By Diana Pinzón
WCVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — The recreational use of marijuana has been legal in Massachusetts for nearly five years — voters approved the change in 2016. The following year, theCannabis Control Commission was formed to apply and administer the laws enabling access to marijuana. Since its inception, the CCC has birthed an industry – approving nearly 900 license applications for retails, cultivators, testing labs and others.

