Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Debt-laden China Evergrande hit by lawsuit over late construction payment

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - China's Huaibei Mining Holdings (600985.SS) said its construction unit is suing Evergrande Group (3333.HK), the country's most indebted property developer, over an overdue 400 million yuan ($62 million) payment.

Huaibei Mining said in a filing on Wednesday that Evergrande's project company in the eastern province of Anhui repeatedly refused to pay the construction fee it owed Huaibei's unit, including commercial paper Evergrande issued to the unit, citing a lack of money, despite six requests for repayment.

On Friday, Evergrande said in a stock exchange filing that parties are disputing over whether payment under the contract is due. It said its flagship unit, Evergrande Real Estate Group Co., has filed an objection to the court because it is not a party to the contract, so the litigation against it has no legal and contractual basis.

Huaibei's construction unit signed a contract with Evergrande's project company in November 2018 and has completed the construction work, according to the filing, according to the mining company's filing, though it did not state the maturity date of the commercial paper.

Commercial paper, which is not counted as interest-bearing debt, is commonly used in the property sector as a payable that promises construction suppliers a payment on a future fixed date, usually within one year.

Worries over the developer's debt and the potential systemic financial risk it posses have intensified after Evergrande admitted in June its project companies had not paid some commercial paper on time, but said it was arranging payment. Fitch downgraded its credit rating on Wednesday, signalling its concern of a potential default. read more [nL1N2P40Q8]

The developer is the biggest issuer of commercial paper in the country. Its flagship unit, Evergrande Real Estate Group, had 205.7 billion yuan ($32 billion) worth of commercial paper at the end of 2020, 24% higher than 2019 and 390% higher than 2015, filings showed.

($1 = 6.4733 Chinese yuan)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
187K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Evergrande Group#Yuan#Laden#China Evergrande#Huaibei Mining Holdings#Ss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Businesskfgo.com

China’s indebted Evergrande to sell stakes in internet unit

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s most indebted property developer Evergrande Group has agreed to sell stakes in its internet unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd worth a total of HK$3.25 million ($418.2 million), an exchange filing showed on Sunday. Worries over the developer’s debt and the potential for systemic financial risk...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Column: China's imports are reshaping the global aluminium market

LONDON (Reuters) - China imported a further 158,000 tonnes of primary aluminium in June, bringing the half-year tally to 744,000 tonnes. When the world’s largest producer started tapping the international market-place early last year, it appeared to be a temporary blip caused by China’s rapid bounce-back from lockdown. A year...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Chancellor: Bringing down the Red Curtain

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors received a rude shock last month when Beijing abruptly changed the rules for Chinese education companies listed in the United States. With one stroke, shares in TAL Education (TAL.N) and New Oriental Education and Technology (9901.HK) became almost worthless. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of Chinese stocks listed in New York fell to half its peak. Investors suddenly realised their legal claims on these foreign listings were extraordinarily weak. Foreign investments on the mainland may not be much safer.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Chinese EV Manufacturer Li Auto Plans $1.9 Billion Hong Kong Listing

(Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as HK$15.0 billion ($1.93 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. Li Auto's proposal for secondary listing comes nearly a month after rival XPeng Inc raised $1.8 billion...
Economymining.com

China’s first-half gold output drops 10% on safety checks

China’s first-half gold output fell 10.18% to 152.75 tonnes, as production was affected by safety inspections following some coal mine accidents, the China Gold Association said on Tuesday. The eastern Shandong province reported two gold mine accidents in the first half, killing at least 16 people. “All non-coal mines in...
Financial Reportswsau.com

StanChart resumes dividends and buybacks as profit recovers

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Standard Chartered PLC posted a higher than expected 57% jump in first-half pretax profit and announced a $250 million share buyback, with the bank also resuming dividend payments by unveiling a 3 cents per share interim payout. Statutory pretax profit for StanChart, which focuses on Asia, Africa...
Posted by
Coinspeaker

Li Auto Set for Secondary Listing in Hong Kong to Raise $1.93 Billion

Chinese carmaker Li Auto set to offer secondary listing in Hong Kong as a hedge against geopolitical risks between America and China. Automobile manufacturer Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), is going ahead with a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) despite regulatory crackdowns in the country. The Chinese electric vehicle startup, which is already listed on the NASDAQ, is looking to raise $1.93 billion. It plans to do this by offering 100 million Class A ordinary shares to investors at 150 Hong Kong dollars or $19.29. Li Auto plans to funnel the proceeds from its share offering into research and development of technology and future models. The automobile company is also looking to scale production and increase retail activities around its products.
Economyinstitutionalinvestor.com

Andrew Left Was Banned From Trading in Hong Kong for Saying China Evergrande Group Was Insolvent. Was He Right All Along?

Citron Research founder Andrew Left saw China Evergrande Group’s woes coming — almost a decade ago. The world’s most indebted real estate firm, Evergrande has been one of the biggest casualties of China’s recent market rout: Its stock and bonds have tanked, its debt has been downgraded, and banks are refusing to lend it more money.
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

When Late B2B Payments Hit, Smaller Companies Struggle

Delayed and late B2B payments continue to plague the economy, and unfortunately, as this week’s B2B Data Digest reveals, it’s often the smallest of businesses hit hardest. New analysis finds some micro-firms can wait up to a year to be paid — if at all — while Medicaid changes in one state have left small healthcare providers without their reimbursements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy