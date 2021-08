I spoke with SF Giants pitching prospect Ryan Murphy a couple of months ago about his hot start as a professional with a 2.19 ERA in five starts in May with 32 strikeouts and only four walks in 24.2 innings of work. Unfortunately, things went awry once the calendar flipped to June, as the right-hander recorded a 5.75 ERA in five starts. The strikeouts still came in bunches with 28 in 20.1 innings with a solid walk rate. However, it was the long ball that was the issue for Murphy as he gave up seven homers, three of which came in his final June start against Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.