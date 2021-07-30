Cancel
China July factory activity seen growing at a slightly slower pace: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity likely expanded slightly less quickly in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the industrial sector’s impressive recovery slowed on high raw material prices, government policies, seasonal rainfalls and rising COVID cases. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is likely to edge...

whtc.com

IndustryPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

US manufacturers still rising but in July, at a slower pace

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed for a second straight month in July amid ongoing supply-chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity declined by 1.1 percentage points to a reading of 59.5. The index had also slowed in June, dropping to 60.6 from a reading of 61. in May.
Economykfgo.com

As China’s recovery wobbles, economists expect more policy easing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China may need more monetary and fiscal easing to halt an economic slowdown in the wake of torrential rains and flooding, and authorities’ tough response to outbreaks of the highly-transmissible coronavirus Delta variant, economists say. Nomura lowered its China GDP growth forecast on Wednesday to 5.1% in...
StocksBusiness Insider

Rebound Anticipated For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,450-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday.
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Eurozone business activity grows at fastest pace in 15 years, but confidence ebbs

LONDON (ICIS)--Economic activity in the eurozone moved at its fastest pace in over 15 years in July, but optimism for the coming 12 months has depleted. Both manufacturing and service sectors contributed to the increase, according to the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) released by IHS Markit on Wednesday, which noted a significant rise in manufacturing output and faster expansion in services.
WorldDailyFx

AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Points Higher After Strong Chinese PMI Data

Australian Dollar, RBA, Chinese Caixin PMIs, AUD/USD - Talking Points. Chinese Services PMI prints 54.9, Composite PMI prints 53.1 for month of July. Australian Dollar may look to make sustained break back above 0.7400. Reserve Bank of Australia moves ahead with tapering of bond buying program. Chinese PMI data surpassed...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Seen Up In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Wednesday as investors react to falling oil prices and the latest batch of earnings releases from the likes of Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel. The Reserve Bank of India begins its three-day monetary policy meet later today amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic...
BusinessForexTV.com

Thai Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

Thailand’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low for the tenth straight meeting, on Wednesday. The Monetary Policy Committee of Bank of Thailand voted 4-2 to retain the interest rate at 0.50 percent. Two members sought a quarter-point reduction in rates. The bank had last...
Economysanantoniopost.com

Record FDI inflows underline China's weight in global economy: FT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Global economic decoupling from China is simply not happening, considering the momentum of foreign direct investment (FDI) inflowing into the country, the Financial Times has reported. In some critical dimensions, China's integration into the global economy continues to deepen, wrote John Plender, in an opinion...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Slower growth expected from China

The latest services and manufacturing PMI’s from China show a slow down in growth that doesn’t bode well for Q3 and Q4. The official PMI print came in at 50.4 for July, which was a drop from the previous month’s reading of 50.9. Of concern was that new orders fell 0.6 points and new export orders fell too. The services came in at 53.3 which was a fall from 53.5 in June. Furthermore, Iris Pang, the chief economist for ING on China has noted a drop in investment in equipment. Pang thinks that hints at two things. Firstly, is it that the chip shortage is holding back availability? Secondly, is it that companies sense lower growth prospects, so they are holding back investments? Either way, Pang notes a mood of slower growth that is starting to emerge from China.
StocksBusiness Insider

Mild Upside Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,465-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Tuesday.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan slips as domestic coronavirus cases rise

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Tuesday as a surge of coronavirus cases of the Delta variant in the country prompted tough measures including mass testing, fuelling worries over the potential economic impact of the new restrictions. "There appears to be a lot of uncertainty around this round of infections. Overall sentiment may turn toward risk aversion," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that in the near term the yuan is likely to remain range-bound. On Tuesday, China reported 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Aug. 2. While that was down from 98 a day earlier, the number of locally transmitted infections rose to 61 from 55 cases a day earlier. The central city of Wuhan, where the virus causing COVID-19 first surfaced in late 2019, announced mass testing of all residents following the detection of three domestically transmitted cases in the city. The rise of Delta variant infections poses economic risks and fresh challenges for authorities who have for months managed to avert any widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. "It will bear watching whether more downside risks to economic fundamentals will arise, thus triggering further monetary policy easing and creating room for the short end of the yield curve to fall," Mary Xia, China rates market analyst at UBS Securities, said in a note. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.461 per dollar, slightly firmer than the previous fix of 6.466. Spot yuan opened at 6.4624 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4652 at midday, 32 pips softer than Monday's late session close. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker at 6.4657 per dollar. Apart from rising local virus cases, analysts and traders said they continue to watch the U.S. dollar index for guidance on the yuan's direction. Like the yuan, the greenback has been hit by rising concerns over the spread of the Delta variant. On Tuesday, the dollar index was barely changed at 92.045 as U.S. yields remained low, a day after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month. But analysts at China Construction Bank said that the dollar-yuan pair could pull back toward the end of the year, while increased export orders and capital inflows into Chinese bonds could support the yuan. The yuan market at 4:02AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.461 6.466 0.08% Spot yuan 6.4652 6.462 -0.05% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.98% Spot change since 2005 28.02% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.43 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.045 92.044 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4657 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6455 -2.78% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Video Gameswhtc.com

China’s Tencent woes hit European and U.S. gaming stocks

LONDON (Reuters) – Shares in U.S. and European-listed gaming companies fell on Tuesday after a steep selloff in China’s social media and video games group Tencent driven by fears the sector could be next in regulators’ crosshairs. Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment company Prosus, which holds a 29% stake in...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Tencent, COVID woes cap gains for stocks; Turkish lira firms

* Turkish inflation hits 18.95% in July, more than expected. * Russian rouble up for 7th session running; oil up. Aug 3 (Reuters) - Rising inflation pushed the Turkish lira to seven-week highs on Tuesday while a drop in Chinese gaming company Tencent, worries about the COVID-19 Delta variant and tighter regulations in China kept a lid on emerging market stocks.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Greek factory activity grew in July despite material shortages - PMI

ATHENS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Greek factory activity expanded in July with strong customer demand leading to a rise in output and new orders, although materials shortages began to cause problems for the sector, a survey showed on Monday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for...
Economyinvesting.com

Crypto Trading Under Pressure, China Crackdown Intensifies

Crypto Trading Under Pressure, China Crackdown Intensifies. China’s central bank is still going full throttle on regulating crypto trading in the nation. The PBoC published a detailed list of its plans on the matter for the rest of 2021. It will, however, push for the digital yuan rollout to promote...
Economyinvesting.com

China’s Politburo Signals Targeted Support as Growth Risks Mount

(Bloomberg) -- China’s much-watched Politburo meeting on Friday signaled more targeted support for the economy as policy makers look to cushion growth in the face of resurgent pandemic risks. Authorities will likely take more steps to help struggling small businesses, boost fiscal spending and possibly reduce the reserve requirement ratio...
Economyneworleanssun.com

China's central bank injects liquidity into market in July

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank pumped cash into the money market in July to meet liquidity demand from financial institutions. A total of 100 billion yuan (about 15.47 billion U.S. dollars) was injected into the market via the medium-term lending facility (MLF) last month to maintain liquidity in the banking system at a reasonably sufficient level, according to the People's Bank of China.
Economyinvesting.com

Caixin PMI Tumbles to 15-Month Low, Factory Activity Growth Tumbles in July

Investing.com – China’s factory activity growth dropped sharply in July, as high product prices led to demand contracting for the first in over a year. Data from the business survey, released on Monday, indicated that challenges remain for the world’s second-largest economy as it continues its recovery from COVID-19. The...

