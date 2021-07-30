Cancel
Hurley misses draft as multiple members of UConn staff test positive or experience COVID symptoms

By David Borges
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUConn coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young, who began recruiting James Bouknight while still an assistant at Minnesota, were slated to join Bouknight in the Green Room. However, with multiple members of the UConn coaching staff — all of whom are fully vaccinated — either testing positive or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, Hurley and Young were unable to attend.

