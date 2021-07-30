Hurley misses draft as multiple members of UConn staff test positive or experience COVID symptoms

Media Contact: Monica Roberts | Director of Media Relations | 405-744-4800 | monica.roberts@okstate.edu. This past week brings a whole new meaning to loyal and true. Thank you to our OSU fans for shouting out what we already knew — OSU Athletics is a top contender in the landscape of college athletics and academics. We celebrated Cade Cunningham’s number one NBA draft pick selection and are heading into Cowboy football season with a program that is one of only three Power Five schools with a 15-season winning streak thanks to the leadership of Coach Gundy and his outstanding coaching staff.