Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 933 PM MST, As rain has largely ended and any rain has been light since around 7 pm, flooding has likely been subsiding and will continue to do so. Local law enforcement reported that after the heavy rain between 6 and 7 pm, water had washed over roads in the Parks area with some large rocks in the road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parks and Raymond Boy Scout Camp. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 170 and 182. This includes the following streams and drainages Sycamore Creek, Red Lake Wash and Volunteer Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE