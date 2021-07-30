Cancel
Hermitage, PA

Hermitage Arts Festival - A Celebration of the Arts

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hermitage Arts Festival is a celebration of the artistic and musical talent within our community. This two-day outdoor event is sponsored by The City of Hermitage Situated on the beautiful grounds of Rodney White Olympic Park the festival features an Artists’ Marketplace where artists display and sell their art, as well as musical and theatrical performances, children’s activities, and cultural entertainment. This event is free and open to the public.

