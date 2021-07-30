Summer Genius Academy Helps Transition Mashpee Students For Fall
A paper airplane contest, Morse code scavenger hunt, cake-baking experiments and self-taught piano lessons are only a few of the passion projects students from kindergarten to grade 8 are pursuing in the Mashpee Public Schools’ Genius Academy this summer. Inspired by Google’s 80/20 Genius Hour, this no-cost, in-person learning program has been running Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 AM to 12:15 PM since early this month, preparing students to transition into a closer-to-normal school year.www.capenews.net
