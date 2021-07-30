Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mashpee, MA

Summer Genius Academy Helps Transition Mashpee Students For Fall

By ALICE TAN
capenews.net
 5 days ago

A paper airplane contest, Morse code scavenger hunt, cake-baking experiments and self-taught piano lessons are only a few of the passion projects students from kindergarten to grade 8 are pursuing in the Mashpee Public Schools’ Genius Academy this summer. Inspired by Google’s 80/20 Genius Hour, this no-cost, in-person learning program has been running Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 AM to 12:15 PM since early this month, preparing students to transition into a closer-to-normal school year.

www.capenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashpee, MA
Mashpee, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Question#The Genius Academy#Gmail#Google News#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
WeatherPosted by
CNN

Spirit Airlines apologizes as widespread cancellations stretch into fourth day

(CNN) — Spirit Airlines apologized on Wednesday for disruptions that have upended its flight schedule for three days and counting. "The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize," the airline said in a statement. "We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be."

Comments / 0

Community Policy