Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mashpee, MA

Bleu Takes Part In Fundraiser

capenews.net
 5 days ago

Bleu in Mashpee Commons is participating in the 6th annual Bakes for Breast Cancer Cape & Islands event, which helps raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. Bakeries, cafés, pastry shops and restaurants throughout the Cape and the islands will participate during this year’s fundraiser from Monday, August 2, through Sunday, August 8, by designating 100 percent of the proceeds from one dessert item to go toward the organization, or offering the entire dessert menu, where 50 percent of the proceeds of all sales will go toward Bakes for Breast Cancer.

www.capenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashpee, MA
Mashpee, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Bleu#Restaurants#Charity#Mashpee Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Charities
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.
WeatherPosted by
CNN

Spirit Airlines apologizes as widespread cancellations stretch into fourth day

(CNN) — Spirit Airlines apologized on Wednesday for disruptions that have upended its flight schedule for three days and counting. "The last three days were extremely difficult for our Guests and Team Members, and for that we sincerely apologize," the airline said in a statement. "We continue to work around the clock to get our Guests where they need to be."

Comments / 0

Community Policy