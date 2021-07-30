Bleu Takes Part In Fundraiser

Bleu in Mashpee Commons is participating in the 6th annual Bakes for Breast Cancer Cape & Islands event, which helps raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research. Bakeries, cafés, pastry shops and restaurants throughout the Cape and the islands will participate during this year’s fundraiser from Monday, August 2, through Sunday, August 8, by designating 100 percent of the proceeds from one dessert item to go toward the organization, or offering the entire dessert menu, where 50 percent of the proceeds of all sales will go toward Bakes for Breast Cancer.