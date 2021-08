Things are happening, folks. All kinds of things, all over the place. Before I get into the happenings at hand, I wish to be clear about where I’m at with events re: COVID. I feel very strongly that venues and event planners are free to get down to business as they adhere to state mandates. Because nearly everyone reading this is an adult with the ability to make decisions in their own interest, if you feel safe attending events, please do so. If you do not feel safe, please opt out until such time as you do feel safe. Please do not come down on or call out those venues or events that are respecting the rules and guidelines simply because those guidelines are not in sync with your own. Let’s extend each other all the grace we can.