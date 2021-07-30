Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Glennon T. Grieshaber

Boone Country Connection
 5 days ago

Glennon T. Grieshaber, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, July 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Joanne B. Grieshaber (nee Larby); dearest father of Charlene (Mark) Wehmeier, Glenda (Marty) Pruden, Duane (Dina) Grieshaber, and the late Karen Corcoran. Dear grandpa of Nicole, George, Nathan, Patrick, Becca, Zack and Tony; great-grandpa of Addy and Lydia. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

boonecountryconnection.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Mother Church#Pruden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Obituaries
Related
whtc.com

Maria Burgos

We would like to share with you, Brethren and Friends, the triumphant departure of our precious Mother, Maria Rudith Burgos Villablanca into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ, on August the second, 2021. On this day she completed her race, and kept Faith, for which is reserved for her the Crown of Righteousness as she loved and longed for the Glorious return of our King Jesus. In her youth, she was an entrepreneur and took pride in running her own hair salon. She then devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. We owe much to her, many years of counseling, discipline, love, a lot of love, and prayers, relentless prayers so that we would love Christ as she loved Him, as her personal Savior. Mom was a strong, lovely, kind, and faithful woman, who loved the Lord, her Church, family, and community. She left a legacy of God’s amazing Love and Grace and was an example to those who loved and know her. We look forward to the day we will be reunited in Heaven. We Love you, Mom, now you can hold Dad’s hand, and together praise the King of Kings. Very soon, we will see each other again, beloved Mother, for we share the same faith. And we will rejoice worshipping at the feet of our Savior whom you helped us to know and love. With your words, but most of all with your example. Her Husband, Marcial Burgos went on ahead to welcome her into Heaven. She is mourned by her Children; Marcial Junior and Sandy Burgos, Joel and Carla Oyarzun, Claudio and Marilu Burgos, Eelco and Daniela Egelmeer, and her ten grandchildren who spend countless hours being loved in the home of “Wello” and “Wella”. Her celebration of life will take place at Macedonia Baptist Church in Holland Michigan on Saturday, August seven at six p.m. Psalm 134:3 The LORD that makes heaven and earth bless thee out of Zion.
Cottleville, MOBoone Country Connection

Historic Pitman Cemetery Gets a Facelift

The Pitman Cemetery in Cottleville, the resting place of one of St. Charles’ Revolutionary War Veterans, is getting a facelift. Jacob’s Ladder (stonesdoneright.com), a well-known cemetery restoration company has started the process of restoring Pitman to its former elegance. Penny Pitman, a descendant of Thomas Pitman, the brother of John Pitman, the Revolutionary War Veteran, spearheaded the effort to restore and fix the stones. She contacted other family members and interested parties and received support from the City of Cottleville, Pitman Funeral Homes, Jim Pitman, and Eric Pitman.
Needville, TXFort Bend Herald

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Needville, 9122 Church Street, 979-793-4305, www.stpaulsneedville.com will hold Worship Services at 9 am. The message, ‘I Am The Door of The Sheep”, will be given by Ismael Rangel. Worship Services are also available on line at: stpaulsneedville.com. Sunday School will be at 10 am. Bible Study...

Comments / 0

Community Policy