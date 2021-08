Fans of trade deadline day excitement will be happy to see that the Boston Red Sox did not sit idly by and watch other teams catch all the headlines. Sure, the Dodgers got Scherzer and the Yankees got Rizzo and a bunch of other guys we coveted went somewhere other than here, but we did land one good piece. Kyle Schwarber, AKA The Schwarb, AKA President Kyle, AKA Ruth Gomez has been acquired for the low price of *checks notes* single A pitcher Aldo Ramirez.