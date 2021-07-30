Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 8

Airing on The CW television network in the United States, Burden of Truth stars Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Star Slade, Meegwun Fairbrother, Anwen O’Driscoll, Brynn Godenir, Paul Essiembre, and Skye Pelletier. The series centers on attorney Joanna Chang (Kreuk) and her partner in law and in life, Billy Crawford (Mooney). In season four, a mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood and new parents Joanna and Billy step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction. When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family.
