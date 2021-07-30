Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 1

Oh, boy. Are we doing this? We're doing this. Like Season One of Outer Banks, Season Two of the Netflix series pummeled us like a torrential downpour with as much mystery + treasure + making out + strange but totally quotable lingo as our small human brains could possibly handle. And John B be damned, we got another hell of a cliffhanger. Sarah's family stole the new Big Treasure, the Cross of Santo Domingo, and kinda-sorta tried to kill her. When the Pogues rescue her, they decide to toss the cross in the ocean, but Sarah's family fishes it out and chases the crew with all the treasures in tow. Oh, and John B's father is alive. How's that for a finale? Now, once you take a moment to yourself, read on for everything we know about the next season so far.