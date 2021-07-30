The Industry Summit 2021 Partners In Progress Honorees Revealed

WayForth is positioned for additional growth to ease the process for people experiencing life transitions. Richmond, VA-based WayForth Inc., founded in 2016, is the nation’s largest provider of move management and complete home transition solutions, announces today that it has completed a capital raise of $32 million with the opportunity to raise up to $18 million in additional capital over the next several years. The transaction was led by HF Capital (“HF”) with participation by existing lead institutional investor GLP Capital Partners (“GCP”). The transaction provides the opportunity for WayForth to execute on its strategic long-term growth plan, including expansion of WayForth service areas, as well as investment in technology and critical infrastructure to continue serving the aging population and people experiencing life transitions of all kinds.