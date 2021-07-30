Cancel
Kokomo, IN

Sports briefs for Friday, July 30

By Tribune sports staff
Kokomo Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIU Kokomo on Thursday announced the hiring of John Kenger as its new women’s basketball coach. “I would first like to thank director of athletics Greg Cooper, the search committee and team for giving me this amazing opportunity to lead this women’s basketball program,” Kenger said in a story on IUK’s website. “This is such an exciting time for Indiana University Kokomo athletics and I am thrilled and blessed to not only be a part of it but work with so many phenomenal people.”

