Baseball

Tobs salvage DH split with Pilots

 2021-07-30

The Wilson Tobs assured themselves of a record above the...

Possibility of universal DH could affect roster decisions

CARLSBAD, Calif. — If the universal designated hitter returns to the National League for good next s...
MLB
JUNIOR VARSITY RESULT: Knights shoot past DASH 47-25

Boys basketball teams from Greenfield and DASH were having a bad case of the Mondays with the score ...
BASKETBALL
Fike rakes in QCC tennis awards

The Fike High girls tennis team enjoyed an excellent 2021 season, finishing 14-0 in 3-A Quad County ...
TENNIS
Rams reach 2-A final for first time

SNOW HILL – The show will go on to the state 2-A championship game for the Greene Central boys socce...
SNOW HILL, NC
Panthers hope Newton can provide same jolt as a starter

CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton proved he can provide the Carolina Panthers with a jolt off the bench playing...
NFL
After DWI stop, Banchero plays for No. 7 Duke in win

DURHAM — Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaire...
DURHAM, NC
Curry and Warriors rout Nets

NEW YORK — Stephen Curry had 37 points, easily winning matchup of the NBA's top two scorers when Kev...
NBA
Sports
Baseball
Viking trio signs to extend athletic careers

CREEDMOOR — Family and friends surrounded Keith Gardner, Megan Ellis and Savannah Thompson on Wedne...
CREEDMOOR, NC
CCS enters 2021-22 with new coaches, new direction

As Community Christian School's basketball teams embark on a new season, they'll be heading in a new...
EDUCATION
Wolverines relying on experience for improvement

RALEIGH — Wakefield's boys basketball team finished second in the NAC 6 conference and missed the st...
RALEIGH, NC
Area Calendar, Nov. 17-18

Wednesday, November 17 College Women's Basketball Shaw at Barton, 5 p.m. Thursday, November 18 High...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Southern Nash finishes second in quad match

TARBORO — Southern Nash's wrestling season got off a strong start Tuesday night, as the Firebirds pl...
WWE
Verlander gets $25M from Astros; Belt remains with Giants

NEW YORK — Justin Verlander reached a $25 million deal to remain with the Houston Astros as he comes...
MLB
MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: DASH starts 3-0

So far, so good for the DASH home school boys basketball team in the 2021-22 season as the United is...
HIGH SCHOOL
Vick seizes third Football Forecast crown

Thanks to some advice gleaned from former Times sports editor Tom Ham years ago, Times freelance pho...
FOOTBALL
Wakefield girls basketball enters rebuilding phase

RALEIGH — Wakefield's girls basketball team had a down year last season. The Wolverines will try to ...
RALEIGH, NC
Lady Red Rams gunning for playoff return

FRANKLINTON — Franklinton's girls basketball team won 10 games and finished second in its conference...
FRANKLINTON, NC

