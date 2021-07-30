Steven Spielberg's Daughter Destry Addresses Nepotism Claims After Ben Stiller Sparks Debate

On Thursday, news of The Rightway, a film directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry Spielberg, broke. The film stars Hopper Penn — the son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright — and was written by Stephen King’s son, Owen King, so as you might imagine, it sparked a conversation on social media about nepotism. Ben Stiller, who of course is the son of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, took it upon himself to weigh in on the issue, and get this: he doesn’t think having Hollywood parents provides any sort of leg up.