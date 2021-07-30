Steven Spielberg's Daughter Destry Addresses Nepotism Claims After Ben Stiller Sparks Debate
Watch: Ben Stiller's Golden Globe Awards Date Was His Daughter. Steven Spielberg's daughter is weighing in on a debate about nepotism that was spurred by her short film. On Tuesday, July 27, Deadline reported that actor Hooper Penn, son of Sean Penn, had joined the cast of upcoming short film The Rightway. The project, which soon starts production in New York, is directed by Destry Spielberg, the 24-year-old daughter of the legendary Oscar-winning filmmaker, and written by Owen King, son of Stephen King.www.eonline.com
