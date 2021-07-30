Vietnam Pangasius (Basa) Market 2021-2026: Size, Business Growth, Share, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Vietnam Pangasius (Basa) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Vietnam Pangasius market size reached a volume of 1.24 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Vietnam pangasius market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Pangasius, also known as basa fish, is a genus of medium-large to very large shark catfish that is commonly found in the freshwater of South and Southeast Asia. It is rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals, and contains sufficient amounts of essential amino acids and omega 3 fatty acids, which are required by the body for growth and the maintenance of lean muscle tissues. Besides this, Pangasius is low in saturated fats and cholesterol and offers zero carbohydrates. As a result, its demand is escalating across Vietnam, which, owing to the abundance of fresh water in the country, is one of the largest producers and exporters of Pangasius in the world.