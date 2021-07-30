Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Orange A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE COUNTIES At 1237 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near English, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include English, Marengo, Ethel, Grantsburg, Temple and Fargo.alerts.weather.gov
