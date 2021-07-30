Cancel
San Juan County, UT

Flood Advisory issued for San Juan by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 22:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Juan THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL SAN JUAN COUNTY The heavy rain has ended, but periods of light to moderate rain may continue overnight. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

