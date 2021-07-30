Cancel
Kane County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 22:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended over Coyote Creek and Wahweap Creek. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Runoff from earlier heavy rain will continue to gradually recede through late this evening. Please continue to heed any road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 300 AM MDT for a portion of southern Utah.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

