Humble Games decided to drop a brand new trailer today for Dodgeball Academia as they prepare to release the game this August. This particular trailer doesn't really have that much in gameplay, but it does go a little more in-depth over the lore of the story being told. Are you the one to answer the call of destiny when the biggest dodgeball tournament of your life has more than just a championship on the line? Will you go down in history for the success or fail to someone else? Find out next month as the game will be released via the Humble Store and Steam on August 5th, 2021. For now, enjoy the trailer!