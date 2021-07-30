Flood Advisory issued for Grand, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 22:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grand; San Juan THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GRAND AND NORTHERN SAN JUAN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended, but periods of light to moderate rain may continue overnight. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
