Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 05:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington, and West Carteret. * Through Thursday morning * A stalled front will remain near or over Eastern North Carolina today into Thursday. At the same time a series of disturbances will move along this front and will bring periods of heavy rain to the area. Additional rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are expected along the coast, with another 1 to 2 inches possible inland. Isolated higher totals are possible. The heaviest rain is expected along the coast. * Heavy rain will continue to overspread the area today and has the potential to produce flash flooding and flooding of low lying areas and inundation resulting in impacted travel.
