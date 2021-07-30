Cancel
Falmouth, MA

Former Falmouth Cops Suing Man Who Allegedly Shot Them

By CARRIE GENTILE
capenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Falmouth police officers Donald G. DeMiranda and Ryan Moore, who were wounded in the line of duty in 2018, are suing the man charged with shooting them. The officers filed a personal injury claim on July 22 against Malik Koval of East Falmouth, his mother and brother. They are asking for $300,000 in lost wages and compensation and $500,000 for anticipated lost wages. The officers were hospitalized and have recovered from their physical injuries, but are unable to return to work.

