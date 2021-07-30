Cancel
Falmouth, MA

Falmouth Building Commissioner Retires After Five Years

By CALLI REMILLARD
capenews.net
 5 days ago

After a five-year tenure, Falmouth Building Commissioner Rodman Palmer has retired. “It was my long-term plan to be here five years and that was it,” Mr. Palmer said. “I have a small business that I want to focus on.…It’s a small construction business that I’ve had through my entire tenure as the building commissioner, for over 21 years. It’s something that I want to enjoy on a part-time basis. And I have a young family, I want to spend time with my son and daughter.”

