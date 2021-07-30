Cancel
Falmouth, MA

This is Vandalism - Letter

We read four letters to the editor and the Enterprise article from December 2020 concerning the red hearts painted on rocks. I understand that during the pandemic Ms. Phares was painting red hearts on rocks and placing them on private property. That was fine, but she has now crossed the line. The large boulder at the Quissett lights that has been painted with large red hearts is on public property. So are the rocks at the bike path, Oyster Pond Road, Peg Noonan Park and the post office tree stump.

