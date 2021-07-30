Nets pick Thomas, acquire rights to Sharpe late in 1st round

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets took LSU's Cameron Thomas on Thursday night with the No. 27 pick in the NBA draft, adding the SEC's leading scorer to their high-powered roster. “You can never have too much scoring,” Thomas said. The Nets then added North Carolina center Day'Ron Sharpe...

