Executive Director Of Falmouth EDIC Steps Down

F. Michael DiGiano, executive director of the Falmouth Economic Development and Industrial Corporation, has announced that he has stepped down from his position. Mr. DiGiano, who lives in Falmouth, has served as the executive director at the EDIC for two years. He said his decision to step down stems from his involvement in commercial and industrial real estate in Boston. Mr. DiGiano is currently the executive vice president of commercial real estate company NAI Hunneman, a position he has held for 15 years.